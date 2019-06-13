Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for about 2.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $43,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of LH traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.19. 6,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $190.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $3,026,410 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

