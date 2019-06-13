Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HCMLY opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

