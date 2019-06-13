Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

LAUR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -542.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Laureate Education has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $17.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $53,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

