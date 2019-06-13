Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 557,105 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,168. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $936.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $358,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,402,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,043 shares of company stock valued at $769,503. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

