Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.76 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.05. 108,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,167. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.76 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/lazard-asset-management-llc-has-33-76-million-position-in-spdr-gold-shares-nysearcagld.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.