Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) Stock Price Down 57.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) traded down 57.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.11. 54,002,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,529% from the average session volume of 3,315,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Specifically, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $312,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.70 million. Legacy Reserves had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Legacy Reserves by 1,697.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Legacy Reserves by 140.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent.

