Leiv Lea Acquires 15,500 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Leiv Lea acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.39.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.