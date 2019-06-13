Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 79,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,280,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

