LiteDoge (LDOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $361,861.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $361,861.00 and $45.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.23 or 2.59127628 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00051877 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000738 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000446 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,261,199,074 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

