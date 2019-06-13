Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.51-4.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.73-3.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.51-4.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $179.49.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.27.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/lululemon-athletica-nasdaqlulu-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.