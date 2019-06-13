Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $197.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $3,197,401.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

