Macquarie Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by stock analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.15 ($52.50).

Shares of DRI traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €28.08 ($32.65). 1,749,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €25.90 ($30.12) and a 12-month high of €65.10 ($75.70).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

