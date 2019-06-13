Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.92

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 12970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$6.00 target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

