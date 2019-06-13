ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,797 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,617 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,907,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,995. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

