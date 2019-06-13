Marston’s (LON:MARS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 105 to GBX 110. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marston’s traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.51), with a volume of 56016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.51).

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

