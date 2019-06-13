Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading Up 5%

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 164,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 147,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,330 shares of company stock worth $411,767. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $63,000. SEI Investments Co grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 40.8% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 232.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/matrix-service-nasdaqmtrx-trading-up-5.html.

Matrix Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.