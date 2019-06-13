Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,793,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,716 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after buying an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.43.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $204.93 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $206.39. The company has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

