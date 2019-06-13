Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.43.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $204.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.