Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 860 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 179,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

