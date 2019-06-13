Mero (MERO) Achieves Market Cap of $20,914.00

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Mero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mero has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Mero has a market capitalization of $20,914.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mero Coin Profile

MERO is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 6,223,856 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,409 coins. The official website for Mero is mero.network. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin.

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

