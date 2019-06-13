MFN Partners Management LP Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 2.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 9,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/mfn-partners-management-lp-takes-position-in-takeda-pharmaceutical-co-ltd-nysetak.html.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.