MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.78 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

