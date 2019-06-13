Michael J. Ambrogi Sells 5,999 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $328,685.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,763.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVCR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Novocure by 78.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,039,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 3,541,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $28,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 73.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,856,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 785,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 480,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,190,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,654,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

WARNING: “Michael J. Ambrogi Sells 5,999 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/michael-j-ambrogi-sells-5999-shares-of-novocure-ltd-nasdaqnvcr-stock.html.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.