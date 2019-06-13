Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $32.96

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.91, but opened at $32.96. Micron Technology shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 649627 shares trading hands.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cross Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

