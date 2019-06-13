Mooncoin Trading Up 22.7% This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $804.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.01660640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00061684 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,712,640,239 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

