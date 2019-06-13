Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 2,466.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 937.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $38.00 target price on Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,965. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

