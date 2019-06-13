Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.06

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 82735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MURGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

