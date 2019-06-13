Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 66.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Mylan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Mylan by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 107.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mylan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MYL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/mylan-nv-nasdaqmyl-stake-boosted-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.