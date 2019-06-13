Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $47.14 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $47,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,159,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 68.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 74,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $855,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,334.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,936. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,632. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $246.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-47-14-million-stake-in-ipg-photonics-co-nasdaqipgp.html.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.