Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 71,025 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,232,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,025 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $203,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,175,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after purchasing an additional 351,251 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 39,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

