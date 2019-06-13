Neumark Market Capitalization Achieves $5.52 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Neumark has a market cap of $5.52 million and $2,297.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, Neumark has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00428914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.02570661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00164660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 68,207,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,490,050 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, BitBay, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

