Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,385.60%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $252,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $53,543.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,333 shares of company stock valued at $786,186. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

