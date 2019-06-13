NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Announces Annual Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NMHLY stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

