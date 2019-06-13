North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $19.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

WARNING: “North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/north-american-nickel-cvenan-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-02.html.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.