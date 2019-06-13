Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 242,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE IP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,546. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

