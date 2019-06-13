Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

