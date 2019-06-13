Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

