Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 206 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 35.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.86 per share, with a total value of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $78,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

