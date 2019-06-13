Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $131,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,911,334 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

