Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $83.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Novanta stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,451. Novanta has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novanta by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 219,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co grew its position in shares of Novanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 79,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

