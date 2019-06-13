NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 433.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,847,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,201,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

