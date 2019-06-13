NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $170,000 Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $23,424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 582,864 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 221.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 59.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In other Altice USA news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,258,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

