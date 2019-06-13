NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.81. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 120.54, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.