Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price was up 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 134,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 87,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 6,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 175.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/nymox-pharmaceutical-nasdaqnymx-trading-up-15.html.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.