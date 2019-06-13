O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 1,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

