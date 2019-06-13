Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,987,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

GILD opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/oak-grove-capital-llc-boosts-position-in-gilead-sciences-inc-nasdaqgild.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.