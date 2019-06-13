OP Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, OP Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $78,499.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00075865 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00201042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002053 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006406 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

