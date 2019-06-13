Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $62,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 178.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,284 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,050,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,881,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total value of $2,121,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total transaction of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.32. 956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,255. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $320.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/oribel-capital-management-lp-purchases-new-stake-in-fair-isaac-co-nysefico.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.