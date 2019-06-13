OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

