P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

